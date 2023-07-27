Police offer safety tips after harassment incident reported on Montco trail

Police said the woman felt uncomfortable and continued her run. But when she returned to the parking lot, she found the man parked next to her car.

LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Moreland Township are sharing safety tips for runners after a woman reported being harassed on a trail in Montgomery County.

Police say it happened on Wednesday, July 19. The woman was running on the Pennypack Trail around 4 p.m. when a man approached her.

"He said to her, 'Oh I'm getting back into working out. Can you help me with my routine? How about we arm wrestle? How about you flex for me and let me take a picture?'" said Detective Morgan Caltabiano of the Lower Moreland Township Police Department.

Police said the woman felt uncomfortable and continued her run. But when she returned to the parking lot, she found the man parked next to her car.

Caltabiano said the woman called 911.

"When she reported it, she stated another few women came to her and said it happened to them as well."

Police said the man in question is in his 20s or 30s and was wearing scrubs.

Caltabiano said the police department added bike patrols to the Pennypack Trail in 2019 for safety. In light of this recent report, the department is offering safety tips for runners.

Police said their biggest piece of advice is if someone suspicious approaches you and you feel something is wrong, keep the conversation short and call 911.

People who frequent the trail say they have always felt safe exercising there, but they say they will be extra cautious in light of this news.

"It's kind of the news story you always hear, and you don't want to be the person who gets involved," said Jacinda Raju, of Huntingdon Valley. "But I guess it could happen anywhere."