South Jersey Boy Scout volunteer arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

LOWER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The arrest of a local Boy Scout volunteer has rattled folks in Lower Township, New Jersey.

"You trust your children to all these different people and you're trying to think that he's going to do the best for the children," said Mary Heston of Lower Township. "It's beyond disgusting."

The Cape May County Prosecutor says a search warrant was executed on Friday at the home of John T. Gillespie Jr. on Town Bank Road in North Cape May.

Authorities say multiple computers, tablets and a hard drive were seized. Roughly 1,800 items of suspected child abuse materials were found.

Gillespie was charged with possession of child pornography.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says Gillespie was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. He will eventually be taken to the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Gillespie's wife did not want to speak with Action News on camera, but she did say she was completely blindsided by the discovery.

She said her husband volunteered with a Cub Scout troop that meets at a local church.

According to Boy Scouts of America, Gillespie was immediately banned from registering or participating in any scouting activities.

Patrick Linfors, Scout Executive with the Garden State Council, released the following statement on Wednesday:

"The allegations against John T. Gillespie Jr. are disturbing and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) stands. He was a local volunteer in Garden State Council. Immediately upon learning of his arrest, his registration was revoked and he was placed in our Volunteer Screening Database precluding him from future registration or participation in the Boy Scouts of America.

It is our understanding at this time that the alleged behaviors do not involve Scouts, but please be assured we will cooperate fully with law enforcement as requested.



- Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of youth in our programs - it is our top priority. The BSA's multilayered process of safeguards includes the following measures, all of which are designed to act as barriers to abuse:



- Mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees



- A leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children - either in person, online, or via phone or text



- A thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks



- A ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses



- A the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement



The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior."