christmas

Lowe's to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Tisha Powell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the Christmas season just around the corner, many are beginning to think about how they will celebrate and Lowe's wants to help during the holidays.

The home improvement retail giant is announcing it will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year beginning October 30.

Customers can order fresh-cut trees online and have it delivered within two to five days. The tree order must be $45 or more for free delivery.

"Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer said in a statement. "As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right."

Lowe's is trying to decrease the amount of customers in the store due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncholiday shoppingholidaychristmas treechristmasshopping
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Tips to stop 'porch pirates' this holiday season
Fauci: Expect similar COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas
Disney Broadway star releases Christmas album to spread cheer, hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News