Group aims to raise $2 million to preserve 'Lucy The Elephant' attraction at the Jersey Shore

Life Preserver Campaign hopes that 800 people will come forward to donate $1,000 to the campaign.
By
Group aims to raise $2M to preserve 'Lucy The Elephant' attraction

MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fan favorite at the Jersey Shore is reopening to the public this Memorial Day weekend.

But 'Lucy the Elephant' needs some help.

Lucy has been hidden behind scaffolding since September -- when work began to get rid of some wear and tear.

The final touches are being added, including a waterproofing layer and a new coat of paint.

But Lucy's "Life Preserver Campaign" is seeking more help.

Initially, the costs were estimated to be around $1.4 million, but they've skyrocketed to over $2 million.

The group hopes that 800 people will come forward to donate $1,000 to the campaign.

If you can't donate $1,000, the group says any amount is appreciated.

To learn more on how you can donate, click HERE.



