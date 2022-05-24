Group aims to raise $2 million to preserve 'Lucy The Elephant' attraction at the Jersey Shore

But 'Lucy the Elephant' needs some help.
Lucy has been hidden behind scaffolding since September -- when work began to get rid of some wear and tear.
The final touches are being added, including a waterproofing layer and a new coat of paint.
But Lucy's "Life Preserver Campaign" is seeking more help.
Initially, the costs were estimated to be around $1.4 million, but they've skyrocketed to over $2 million.
The group hopes that 800 people will come forward to donate $1,000 to the campaign.
If you can't donate $1,000, the group says any amount is appreciated.
To learn more on how you can donate, click HERE.
