Group aims to raise $2 million to preserve 'Lucy The Elephant' attraction at the Jersey Shore

MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fan favorite at the Jersey Shore is reopening to the public this Memorial Day weekend.But 'Lucy the Elephant' needs some help.Lucy has been hidden behind scaffolding since September -- when work began to get rid of some wear and tear.The final touches are being added, including a waterproofing layer and a new coat of paint.But Lucy's "Life Preserver Campaign" is seeking more help.Initially, the costs were estimated to be around $1.4 million, but they've skyrocketed to over $2 million.The group hopes that 800 people will come forward to donate $1,000 to the campaign.If you can't donate $1,000, the group says any amount is appreciated.To learn more on how you can donate, click HERE.