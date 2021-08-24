Society

Lucy the Elephant to undergo restoration work

The project is expected to be finished in time for Memorial Day 2022.
MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A popular Jersey Shore landmark is getting a major facelift.

The executive director of Lucy the Elephant announced on Tuesday that she will undergo restoration work beginning September 20.

As part of that work, Lucy will be covered by scaffolding for about nine months.

The entire exterior surface will be replaced in what organizers are calling the largest restoration project in her history.

The project is expected to be finished in time for Memorial Day 2022.

