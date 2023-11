Gas leak in Lumberton forces evacuation of nearby Walmart

LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak near a Walmart in Lumberton, Burlington County.

The gas leak was reported at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Route 38 and Always Drive.

The Walmart nearby had to be evacuated due to the large leak.

Video from Chopper 6 showed an empty parking lot and crews working nearby.

