Mack Trucks employees in Lehigh County to vote on potential contract to end strike

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mack Trucks' employees in the Lehigh Valley will vote on a potential contract that could end the strike on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 workers walked off the job at Mack's site in Lower Macungie, Pennsylvania last month.

In a letter on the union's website, they say this is the company's "last, best, and final offer."

Workers have been told if they vote this package down again, they could be out of jobs.