Philly Proud

Exton, Pa. woman's nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system. Only 30,000 people in the US have it.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Maddy Palmer is a 25-year-old software engineer from Exton, Pennsylvania.

She lives a full life doing what she loves: going to the Jersey Shore, working out and being with her friends and family.

But Palmer also has cystic fibrosis and was diagnosed along with her older sister at a young age.

"Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease you've inherited from your parents. Both parents carry the gene. You have a 25% chance of getting it," say says. "The most common one is the Delta 508, which my sister and I both have."

CF is a life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system, and it's rare. Only 30,000 people in the United States have it, and it's not an easy life.

"(It) attacks the whole body, and we have a lot of mucus in our lungs. So it makes it really hard to breathe. It's like breathing through a coffee straw," said Palmer.

SEE ALSO: South Jersey man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
EMBED More News Videos

Ken Hartman created a nonprofit to recognize and support high school seniors that are joining the United States Armed Forces.



Access to new drugs and treatments have allowed Palmer and her sister to live more comfortably with minimal trips to the hospital, and this inspired her to help others live better with the disease.

"When the pandemic hit, I knew people were struggling with mortgages and financial bills. And we throw in CF or any disease, and it's really costly," said Palmer.

In October 2020, she created a nonprofit called "Creating Sunshine Forever." It assists people with cystic fibrosis by covering medical bills and other financial obligations like groceries. She collects donations through events, fundraisers and social media outlets.

"I thought I can do more and why wouldn't I? You know, my whole life I struggled, I was there, so I know what they're going through," Palmer said.

So far, Creating Sunshine Forever has raised about $30,000, and the money has been distributed to 15 people with the illness.

"It's something bigger than yourself. And, you know, to see everyone struggling, and then you're in a position to help everyone, it's just amazing," said Palmer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacommunityfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Cherry Hill man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
Volunteers work to keep Fairmount Park clean with 'Trash Grab Tuesday'
Philly Proud: NJ college student begins backpack tutoring program
"Philly Bully Team" seeks help fostering pit bulls in need of homes
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends in crash in SW Philly; shots fired at officers
Video shows more teens wanted in brutal attack of deliveryman
Another attack by SEPTA security raises questions about program
West Chester U. security officer killed while helping driver on I-95
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine. Local doctors weigh in
Date set for NJ school workers, state employees to get vaccinated
Show More
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Cape May beach to be named after lifeguard killed in boating accident
'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Mom shares daughter's final message
NJ officers rescue driver who plunged into Cooper River
The Afghan province that has vowed to resist the Taliban
More TOP STORIES News