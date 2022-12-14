WATCH LIVE

U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean honors 6abc's Jim Gardner on House floor

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 11:51PM
Action News' Jim Gardner has been recognized on the floor of the United States Senate and in the halls of Congress.

On Wednesday, there was another significant honor for Jim as Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean took a moment to pay tribute to his legendary career.

SEE ALSO: Senators Carper, Coons congratulate 6abc's Jim Gardner on retirement during speech on Senate floor

Rep. Dean went on to thank Jim for being the Delaware Valley's Walter Cronkite for nearly half a century, calling him America's anchor.

Jim's final 6 p.m. broadcast is December 21.

