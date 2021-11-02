baby

Congratulations! Maggie Kent welcomes baby girl

Maggie had a fun idea on Halloween as she waited for her daughter's arrival.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Maggie Kent welcomes baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News Family is growing once again!

Action News anchor/reporter Maggie Kent and her husband are celebrating the birth of their daughter.

She was born Monday afternoon, weighing in at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 21 inches long.



A day before, Maggie had a chance to have some fun while waiting for her baby to arrive. She dressed up as a Magic 8-Ball!



And just a few hours later, Maggie became part of a family of three with her daughter's arrival.

Maggie says, "Mom and dad are over the moon!" And so are we!

Congratulations!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiababyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY
Original Gerber baby celebrates 95th birthday
Chris Sowers, wife welcome baby girl
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
NFL lineman helps wife deliver baby girl in his living room
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News