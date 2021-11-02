Congratulations! Maggie Kent welcomes baby girl

Action News anchor/reporter Maggie Kent and her husband are celebrating the birth of their daughter.
She was born Monday afternoon, weighing in at 7 pounds 12 ounces and 21 inches long.
A day before, Maggie had a chance to have some fun while waiting for her baby to arrive. She dressed up as a Magic 8-Ball!
Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🍫 pic.twitter.com/42jmfbSLat— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 31, 2021
And just a few hours later, Maggie became part of a family of three with her daughter's arrival.
Maggie says, "Mom and dad are over the moon!" And so are we!
Congratulations!