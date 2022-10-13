Upper Merion Twp. police investigating 3 mail thefts

Police asked people to monitor their bank accounts if you think you placed mail in those bins.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania are investigating three mail thefts.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple people got into three U.S. postal service mailboxes and stole mail.

"It's definitely surprising," said Kira Hudnell from Downingtown.

Police do believe a key was used to open the boxes. Two mailboxes are located on 620 Allendale Road, and the third is at 175 W. Valley Forge Road in King of Prussia.

Surveillance video shows the white Mercedes with a Delaware tag that police are looking for. Investigators say the group in the vehicle was last seen on River Road towards West Conshohocken.

Police say one of the people in the car was wearing a multi-colored polo brand sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

"People need to realize that we are living in a community people need to have respect for each other," said Rick, from King of Prussia.

Some people said they do not drop their mail off in bins.

"I either go to the post office here or give it to my mailman because there's been a lot of theft in the area," said Patty Houseal, from King of Prussia.

"I never drop my mail off in the box if it's open I definitely go in and drop it off," said Kira Hudnell, from Downingtown.

Police are working with the U.S. postal inspection service on the investigation. Police said to monitor your accounts if you think you placed mail in those bins.