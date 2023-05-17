Ballots found among pieces of mail stolen on Election Day in Philadelphia

Action News has learned that eight mail-in ballots were found with a batch of stolen mail on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that eight mail-in ballots were found with a batch of stolen mail on Tuesday.

Philadelphia police came across the mail thieves removing items from a mailbox in Northern Liberties.

Jabrie Scott, 20, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and evading arrest.

This comes after police say they observed a Dodge Charger parked on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue directly next to a mailbox.

Police say the occupants of the Charger were removing items from inside the mailbox. After noticing police were nearby, they fled the scene and a police chase began.

Neighbors told Action News they saw the car come speeding in, crossing over 13th and Girard, before the police chase ended in a crash.

Police say the driver, Scott, was arrested at the scene. Meanwhile, the other occupants fled on foot.

According to the commissioner's office, eight mail-in ballots were covered during the arrest, they have since been handed over to be counted. Sources tell Action News a list of other mailbox locations were found.

This comes after USPS put out a warning telling people not to use their blue mailboxes as they've become a target for thieves.

The postal service will be putting new electronic locks on 49,000 collection boxes.

The Postal Service received about 300,000 complaints of mail theft during a recent 12-month period.

That is more than double the number from the previous year.