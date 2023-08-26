WATCH LIVE

Police in Burlington County search for mail thieves after over $160K stolen

Police explained what happened when they tried to make an arrest.

Saturday, August 26, 2023 2:45AM
Police in Burlington County are looking for suspects in a number of recent mail thefts.

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are looking for suspects in a number of recent mail thefts.

Thieves have been taking mail, washing the checks they find, and cashing them in Evesham Township, officials say.

At least $160,000 has been stolen so far.

Authorities revealed that officers caught the suspects red-handed on Wednesday. They were taking mail from the box behind the post office on Main Street, investigators say.

"As officers approached, the suspects got into the SUV, drove past the officers up over grass, continued down Main Street at a high rate of speed. There was a decision made not to pursue the vehicle, it was headed toward a highly populated area that had a carnival going on," said Chief Walt Miller with Evesham Township police.

Authorities say if anyone used that mailbox between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday night to contact the police immediately.

At least 30 victims have been identified so far.

