Burglars scaled homes on Main Line to break in, police say

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police on the Main Line are sounding the alarm for homeowners to take precautions after a string of break-ins over the weekend.

Lower Merion Township Police say there were three reported break-ins over the weekend in Gladwyne and Bryn Mawr.

"Very scary for any homeowner to have someone try to enter your home, especially if you're there," said Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan.

Police say these burglars were brazen. They scaled the sides of large homes in the township in an effort to steal valuables.

"One of the two on Friday evening was interrupted by the home owner and the burglars fled and the burglary on Saturday night was interrupted by the homeowner as well," said Keenan.

In the third, police say the criminals made out with jewelry.

Two of the crimes happened on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Rock Creek Road in Bryn Mawr. The third was on the 800 block of Merion Square in Gladwyne.

"Prepare for the things people might use against you. Don't leave furniture up against the house or ladders out when you're not using them. Try to make it less inviting to have someone look at your home," said Keenan.

Police say they believe all three could be connected and are looking for surveillance video.

"Oh wow, I didn't even know that was happening," said Topia Tessema, who lives nearby in Ardmore. "As a business owner, as a resident in this area, kind of makes you nervous, but at the same time you just have to be hopeful that the police and the community stays in involved about what's going on around."

Others said they feel prepared.

"We have an alarm system and we have dogs, which I find very useful," said Chris Robinson from Haverford.

Police are also recommending homeowners keep their doors and windows locked and are recommending that homeowners keep their perimeter alarm on even if they're home.