Suspect driving golf cart abducts woman in Port Richmond: Police

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or 911.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man abducted a woman in Port Richmond on Saturday morning while driving a golf cart.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. when the man followed the woman on Cumberland Street.

The man, who was driving a maroon and black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 two seat style golf cart, pulled up on a curb, got out of the golf cart and pulled out a gun. Police said he pointed the firearm at the female victim and then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart.

He then took off heading westbound on Cumberland Street.

