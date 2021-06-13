homicide investigation

21-year-old man fatally shot during large dirt bike, motorcycle gathering in Port Richmond: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in the city's Port Richmond section.

The incident was reported Saturday at approximately 11:30 p.m. during a large dirt bike and motorcycle gathering near the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street.

Police say they were responding to a call of a "person with a gun."

Officials say a 21-year-old man was riding his dirt bike when another man on a motorcycle shot him in the head.

The shooter then fled the scene, officials say.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoody and a face mask.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the victim was at the location to view illegal car racing.

Friends of the victim gathered at the shooting scene Sunday afternoon and identified the victim as "Angel." They say he had a heart of gold and was an incredibly sweet person.

Authorities confirm a second man stole the victim's dirt bike and also fled the area.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

