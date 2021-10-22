Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the city's Hunting Park section.It happened on the 3700 block of North 2nd Street on Friday morning.That's where the victim, a man in his 60s, was struck around 11 am.Police say the man was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit.The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene.There was no immediate word on if the driver would be charged.The man who was struck has not been identified.