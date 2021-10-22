PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the city's Hunting Park section.
It happened on the 3700 block of North 2nd Street on Friday morning.
That's where the victim, a man in his 60s, was struck around 11 am.
Police say the man was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit.
The driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene.
There was no immediate word on if the driver would be charged.
The man who was struck has not been identified.
Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia
Police say the man was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News