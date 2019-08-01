Man injured, cash stolen in Hunting Park home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for two suspects in a home invasion robbery in Hunting Park.Police were called shortly before 12:30 on Thursday morning to the 4300 block of North Marshall Street.The family told police there had been a knock at their door.When they answered, there were three people: two masked men with a gun and the family's 23-year-old son.Police said of the men took the 23-year-old son upstairs and the second perpetrator made the parents, who are in their 60's, and their 25-year-old daughter lie on the living room floor.According to investigators, the suspect removed $700 from the pockets of the 65-year-old father.Upstairs, police say the 23-year-old son was assaulted as a second-floor bedroom was ransacked."The 23-year-old who was upstairs, he yelled out police were coming, and that caused the perpetrators to run out the front door in an unknown direction," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The two suspects ran away. Police said that initially the 23-year-old son ran away as well but he returned.A 6-year-old child and two babies were asleep upstairs during the home invasion.Officials said they were not injured in the incident.