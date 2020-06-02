Man killed in attempted ATM explosion; several other ATMs vandalized across Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the persons responsible for vandalizing at least 10 ATMs across Philadelphia overnight.

Officials said in many of the cases neighborhood convenience stores and mini markets were targeted.

Police said the thieves typically run into the store, set off an explosive device and then make off with the cash from the machine.

In one of the incidents, a 24-year-old man died while trying to blow up an ATM near the corner of 2nd Street and Susquehanna Avenue. Police said they found two M-80s at the scene.

Another instance occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of West Rockland Street.

Police said the ATM was taken from inside a mini-mart at that location and the person(s) responsible got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There was a similar scene at the Sunoco mini-mart at West Hunting Park and North Broad Street overnight.

The windows at the gas station mini-mart were smashed and debris was left all over the gas station. Police said an unknown amount of money was taken from the ATM.

Police said in some of the cases people would steal the ATM from the mini-mart and put it in their car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftexplosionlootingatm
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot at South Philly gun shop
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
Protesters hit with tear gas on I-676
Residents stocking up on guns to defend against looters
Pa. Primary: Polls open, Wolf moves deadline to count mail-in ballots
AccuWeather: Comfortable Today Stormy Tomorrow
2 women injured jumping from second story of burning home
Show More
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
3 injured in apartment fire above Boost Mobile store
Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Philadelphia
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
More TOP STORIES News