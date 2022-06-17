attack

Police investigating after disturbing video shows man punching 3 women in South Philly

By
Caught on Video: Attack on 3 women in South Philly under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating disturbing surveillance video that shows a man attacking three women on a South Philadelphia sidewalk.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Morris Street near 13th Street.

In the video, the man walks up next to the women and then punches one of them.

He then punches the other two when they try to intervene.

The man walks off as other people arrive after hearing the women scream.

A witness says it did not look like a robbery and the beating appeared to be for no apparent reason.

Police have not yet released any further details about the suspect.

