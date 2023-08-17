Police arrest man who stole sailboat docked on Delaware River near Penn's Landing

Philadelphia police arrested a man on Wednesday evening who they say stole a sailboat docked on the Delaware River.

"This is very, very unusual. We get stolen vehicles, stolen trucks, sometimes they even steal Septa buses, but this is very rare. For someone to steal a sailboat, not even use the sail, start the engine, and take it for about a two-mile ride on the Delaware River," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Philadelphia police were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were notified that a 28-foot sailboat, with a Liberty Sailing Club banner, was stolen from the Pier 5 marina near Penn's Landing.

Within a half hour, officers from the Marine Unit and the Coast Guard spotted the boat about two miles away, still heading south.

The Marine Unit was able to pull over the boat, and they took a 28-year-old man into custody.

Police say the man had a stolen gun, though he didn't use it to take the boat. The boat had been docked at the time near where a sailboat training session was being held.

The sails were down, but the man got in the boat and was able to start the engine and steal it.

Two miles later, he was taken into custody.