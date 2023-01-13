Man freed after being struck in North Philly, trapped under vehicle

Rescue crews were able to pull the victim out from underneath the vehicle after 10 minutes.

Police say a BMW jumped a curb, hit a utility pole and struck the 41-year-old male victim. The man became trapped under the SUV.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was hit by the driver of an SUV and then became stuck underneath the vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Temple University police responded to the scene.

He was taken to the Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on any charges at this time.