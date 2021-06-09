double homicide

Brewerytown shooting kills man, woman

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, woman killed in Brewerytown shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia has left a man and woman dead.

The fatal double shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North 27th Street.



Police said they are searching for the accused the killer, but do know the suspect's identity.

Arriving officers and medics found two shooting victims.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the face. He collapsed on the sidewalk and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the torso. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"We're being told by several witnesses that a male fired the shots, killing both these individuals. We're also told that this male (suspect) was known to the female and possibly lives on this block," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At least two shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon, police said.

Police have not publicly released the suspect's name.

Investigators were questioning several witnesses. They were also checking surveillance cameras to look for additional evidence.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicidedouble homicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Police investigate double homicide in Edgewater Park, NJ
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
2 found fatally shot inside Philadelphia store
Army vet, girlfriend found shot to death in Bustleton apartment
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Dunkin' killing is suspect in 2 other murders
Severe storms flood streets, topple trees across region
AccuWeather: Heavy downpours are possible Wednesday
Ciattarelli wins GOP NJ primary, will face Murphy in November
76ers tie up the series, beat Hawks 118-102 in Game 2
Family of woman killed in hit-and-run coping with loss of 2nd child
Police say cicada to blame for causing car crash
Show More
Riley, Acuña, Contreras go deep, Braves beat Phillies 9-5
Wawa to mark 'Mare of Easttown Day' with new cheesesteak
LIVE Election Results for the New Jersey Primaries
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Trump's family in scheme
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
More TOP STORIES News