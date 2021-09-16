4 injured, including firefighter, following 3-story rowhome fire in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued and four people, including a Philadelphia firefighter, are being treated for smoke inhalation following a rowhome fire in Manayunk.Officials said the flames broke out at a three-story home in the 4300 block of Fleming Street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.The blaze was placed under control 30 minutes later.There's no word on the conditions of those who were injured.