BREAKING NEWS
Man dead after fight outside Pat's King of Steaks
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
fire
4 injured, including firefighter, following 3-story rowhome fire in Manayunk
Officials said the flames broke out at a three-story rowhome in the 4300 block of Fleming Street.
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
4 injured, including firefighter, following rowhome fire in Manayunk
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued and four people, including a Philadelphia firefighter, are being treated for smoke inhalation following a rowhome fire in Manayunk.
Officials said the flames broke out at a three-story home in the 4300 block of Fleming Street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The blaze was placed under control 30 minutes later.
There's no word on the conditions of those who were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manayunk (philadelphia)
philadelphia news
fire
firefighter injured
firefighters
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Officers' heroic efforts to save man from fire caught on video
Warehouse fire leaves 2 men injured in Bucks County: Officials
Two Philadelphia firefighers hurt in Overbrook
Over 200K hoverboards recalled due to fire risk
TOP STORIES
Man dead after fight outside Pat's King of Steaks
Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing Philadelphia gunfire
AccuWeather: Not as hot, some downpours today
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
Primark opens at Fashion District Philadelphia
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Show More
Age-progression picture shows what missing NJ girl may look like today
4 young people shot in past week have ties to one school
98% of those who died from COVID this year in Philly were unvaccinated
DNA evidence helps Philly police make arrest in 2007 cold case murder
Boy dies after running out into street, getting hit by vehicle
More TOP STORIES News