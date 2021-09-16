fire

4 injured, including firefighter, following 3-story rowhome fire in Manayunk

Officials said the flames broke out at a three-story rowhome in the 4300 block of Fleming Street.
EMBED <>More Videos

4 injured, including firefighter, following rowhome fire in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued and four people, including a Philadelphia firefighter, are being treated for smoke inhalation following a rowhome fire in Manayunk.

Officials said the flames broke out at a three-story home in the 4300 block of Fleming Street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The blaze was placed under control 30 minutes later.

There's no word on the conditions of those who were injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manayunk (philadelphia)philadelphia newsfirefirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Officers' heroic efforts to save man from fire caught on video
Warehouse fire leaves 2 men injured in Bucks County: Officials
Two Philadelphia firefighers hurt in Overbrook
Over 200K hoverboards recalled due to fire risk
TOP STORIES
Man dead after fight outside Pat's King of Steaks
Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing Philadelphia gunfire
AccuWeather: Not as hot, some downpours today
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
Primark opens at Fashion District Philadelphia
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Show More
Age-progression picture shows what missing NJ girl may look like today
4 young people shot in past week have ties to one school
98% of those who died from COVID this year in Philly were unvaccinated
DNA evidence helps Philly police make arrest in 2007 cold case murder
Boy dies after running out into street, getting hit by vehicle
More TOP STORIES News