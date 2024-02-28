Arson suspects set two fires at same salon in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say

Arson suspects set two fires at same salon in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say

Arson suspects set two fires at same salon in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say

Arson suspects set two fires at same salon in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say

Arson suspects set two fires at same salon in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire that happened last month at a salon in the Mantua section of Philadelphia has been ruled a case of arson.

Police determined not one, but two fires were intentionally set at the business on the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue back on January 9.

Surveillance video shows the suspects who police believe set the fires.

The first fire was set around 2:23 a.m., but police say it went out on its own.

The same suspects came back and set another fire at 2:57 a.m., which had to be extinguished by the fire department.

Everyone who lived in apartments above the salon made it out safely early that morning.

The suspects were seen in a light-colored Honda CRV with a possible missing or replaced aftermarket and un-painted black fuel filler door

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).