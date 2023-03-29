Delaware residents show mixed feelings on legalizing recreational marijuana

Delaware remains among the few solid "blue states" where recreational marijuana is still illegal.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pair of bills that would legalize marijuana for recreational use in Delaware passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

Now, it is awaiting the governor's signature.

One measure legalizes recreational marijuana, the other allows dispensaries in Delaware to grow and sell cannabis.

Delaware remains among the few solid "blue states" where recreational marijuana is still illegal. State Senator Sarah McBride says these bills have been a long time coming.

"Delaware deserves access to a regulated, safe product that they are already using. But unfortunately, because of the policies of Delaware, we're pushing them into using the black market," she said.

But not everyone in the state shares that view.

Among them is Democratic Governor John Carney, who vetoed a similar measure last year.

Regarding these latest bills, Carney's spokesperson put out a statement saying that the governor, "continues to have strong concerns about the unintended consequences of legalizing marijuana for recreational use in our state, especially about the impact on our young people and highway safety."

Many people say they agree with legalizing recreational pot, but others do not.

"I'm just afraid it'll make you too high and swerve on the other side of the road, or they are drinking and smoking, or doing something else and smoking," said Cathy McCormick from Wilmington.

"I've seen too many young people that I know go to harder drugs, and that's not good," added Franklin Cooper from Newark, Delaware.