Man shot, injured near mosque in Delaware County

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was shot and injured near a mosque in Delaware County on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the scene just after 7:45 p.m. on 69th Street in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

The man was shot near the Masjid Al Madinah Islamic Center.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or condition.

Officers are still investigating this incident. No further information was provided.