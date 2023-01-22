10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park mass shooting; suspected gunman at large: CA police

A Monterey Park shooting left at least nine people killed near W Garvey Ave amid a Lunar New Year celebration, Los Angeles County police said.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- At least 10 people were shot and killed on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Another 10 people were injured, police said. The suspected gunman is at large, ABC News reported.

The Sheriff's Department said its homicide detectives were assisting Monterey Park Police Department officers in the investigation.

The Los Angeles suburb is hosting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival this weekend, marking the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar.

The annual two-day street festival is widely attended, with previous celebrations drawing as many as 100,000 daily visitors, according to the city. More than 65% of Monterey Park's about 60,000 residents identify as Asian American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Saturday's events were scheduled to finish at 9 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department said the shooting began at about 10:22 p.m. on West Garvey Avenue, near the downtown blocks where the festival was being held.

The gunman opened fire shortly after entering a dance hall, where people had been celebrating the holiday, police said. It was unclear what type of weapon he used, police said.

Festival organizers cancelled Sunday's scheduled events.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said it would lead the investigation, after earlier saying it would assist Monterey Park Police. The FBI said it had responded to the scene to assist.

ABC News' Vanessa Navarrete and Bonnie McLean contributed to this report.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.