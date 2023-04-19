Action News community journalist Matteo Iadonisi celebrates 1,000 stories

For the past four years, Action News community journalist Matteo Iadonisi has been bringing our viewers the coverage they crave: pieces filled with hope, humanity, and heart.

"The only reason I count them all is because they all mean so very much to me," he said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the past four years, Action News community journalist Matteo Iadonisi has been bringing our viewers the coverage they crave: pieces filled with hope, humanity, and heart.

He's told more than 1,000 stories to be exact!

"The only reason I count them all is because they all mean so very much to me," said Matteo, who was born in South Philadelphia and grew up in South Jersey.

"I love seeing homeless outreach. I love when people with disabilities show us their most amazing abilities."

As for some of his favorite stories, it might be hard to pick just one, but a South Jersey bus driver named Mr. Herman is up there.

"(Mr. Herman) decided that during the time in between his shifts, he didn't want to just take a nap or go to the gym, he wanted to go teach kids to learn how to read and become more engaged in the classroom," said Matteo.

You can keep up with all of his heartwarming stories by clicking here.