PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist and a pedestrian are dead following a crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.
It happened just before noon on Saturday in the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say a red Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue when it was cut off by a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Passmore Street.
The two vehicles collided, ejecting the 62-year-old male motorcyclist off his bike and onto the sidewalk. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
After the collision, police say the driver of the Ford truck lost control and struck a male pedestrian who was sitting on a bench.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
No arrests or charges have been made.
Police: 2 people dead after a serious accident in Mayfair
After the collision, the driver of the red Ford lost control and struck a pedestrian who died at the scene.
FATAL CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News