Police: 2 people dead after a serious accident in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist and a pedestrian are dead following a crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before noon on Saturday in the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say a red Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue when it was cut off by a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Passmore Street.

The two vehicles collided, ejecting the 62-year-old male motorcyclist off his bike and onto the sidewalk. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

After the collision, police say the driver of the Ford truck lost control and struck a male pedestrian who was sitting on a bench.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

No arrests or charges have been made.
