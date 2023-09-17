Caught on video: 13-year-old girl brutally attacked by adult woman inside McDonald's in California

Family members and community leaders are calling for justice after a 13-year-old was attacked and beaten inside a Lomita McDonald's that was captured in a now-viral video.

LOMITA, Calif. -- Family members and community leaders are calling for justice after a 13-year-old was attacked and beaten inside a Southern California McDonald's, an incident that was captured in a now-viral video.

Kassidy Jones told her mom that she was walking out of the restroom inside the Lomita restaurant last week when the woman seen in the video locked eyes with her. She said the woman seemed upset and said that she fights kids.

That's when the teenager says she was attacked for no reason. In the video, the adult woman is seen pulling Kassidy's hair, forcing her to the ground and hitting her multiple times.

"My daughter is hurting emotionally. She can't sleep at night. She's bruised... She doesn't want to go to school because she's tired of the kids and everybody asking her what happened and making fun of her," said Angelina Gray, her mother.

Multiple people can be seen in the footage watching the attack. Eventually, one person jumped in to help.

"It wasn't a fight, it was a beating."

On Saturday, Kassidy's mother, other family and community members gathered for a protest outside the McDonald's where the beating took place.

They're calling for the woman involved to turn herself in, and for the McDonald's managers to be charged since they did not take any action to stop it.

"I would like for the person who brutally attacked my daughter to turn herself in. I know you're watching, I know your family is watching... Do the right thing and turn yourself in," Gray said.

The teen's mother also said she's upset that McDonald's hasn't reached out to apologize.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department says there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made.