MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house fire in Medford Township, New Jersey left a woman dead on Thursday night.Around 5:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to a fire on the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard.The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy flames coming from the home as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor of the home. She has not been identified.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.No other injuries were reported.