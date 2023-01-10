Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot over $1.1 billion for tonight's drawing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Step right up if you're feeling lucky for a chance at one of the largest jackpots in Mega Millions history, which by the way is $1.1 billion.

"I want to be a millionaire. I want to live comfortable for the rest of my life," said Reginald Colzie of Bryn Mawr.

The jackpot sits as the fifth largest in lottery history. There has been no winner since October 14 and the cash option is $568.7 million.

"I'm trying to win so I could be rich, pay off my house, buy a new car, college expenses," said Nayeeda King of Cobbs Creek.

Your odds of winning are one in 302.5 million.

In a list of the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, number one tops at $1.537 billion. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina in 2018. A winning ticket worth $516 million was sold in Pennsylvania back in 2021.

"I am buying one ticket but it's for something good, so I'm thinking maybe the man upstairs will let me at least get a million so I can do my project," said Roberta Dunn of Narberth.

"I don't feel too lucky about the Mega Millions, it's a long shot but I put my name in the hat -- thats all," said Antwan Copeland.