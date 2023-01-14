Philadelphians hoping to win big in Mega Millions drawing

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14.

It is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date and many people believe they've got the winning ticket.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another billion-dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery.

There hasn't been a winner since October, so Friday's drawing is for $1.35 billion.

"If you win repair the world, help people, do whatever you can," said Marc Cotler.

"Trust and believe. But hey, look, if I don't win, I'm going right back to work," said Jeff Evans.

Customers stopping at Dan's News Stand in South Philadelphia claim it as "the" spot to buy tickets.

"Dan is my favorite lottery guy ever, ever, ever. Everybody loves him, he's the sweetest, kindest person in the world," said Ashley Barrett.

Dan has been open for 15 years and has sold his fair share of winning tickets.

"I get people from all over South Philly, I love everybody who comes here," said Dan Kearney, the Owner Dan's News Stand.

The Sunoco A Plus Market on Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood also has a history of good luck. Robert Block was sent to purchase some tickets not for himself, but for his wife.

"I would not be here on my own I'd rather keep the $20. They're our numbers now if she wins. Happy wife, happy life. That's what I said when I walked in," Robert Block said.

A lot of people are putting their luck to the test, with some saying it's Action News that will bring them good luck this Friday the 13th.

"I'm glad to see you guys, you gave me good luck and by the way go eagles," said Don Lewis.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14.