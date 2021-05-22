mega millions

Winning $515M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Pennsylvania

By Samara Lynn
PHILADELPHIA -- Someone in the Keystone State is half a billion dollars richer. A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing, was sold in Pennsylvania with an estimated prize of $515 million, according to a press release from Mega Millions.

It's still unknown where the winning ticket was sold in the commonwealth. A Pennsylvania lottery spokesperson told Action News that more information would be released on Monday.


The ticket matched all six white ball numbers drawn on Friday -- 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48, plus the gold Mega Ball 8.

Friday's win marks the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time and the largest ever in Pennsylvania, according to Mega Millions.

On Jan. 22, a group of players in Michigan won a $1.050 billion prize. The winning ticket was sold at a Kroger in Novi, a northern suburb of Detroit -- about a 30-minute drive from the city -- the state lottery website confirmed. The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60 with a Mega Ball number of 24.

And on Feb. 16, a New York couple won $96 million.

There were other winners of small prizes as well, in Friday's drawing. There was a total of 1,702,748 winners at all other prize levels, according to the Mega Millions web site.

"Fifty-three tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game's third prize. Ten of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 additional purchase available in most states); the Megaplier for this drawing was 3X. The other 43 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each," Mega Million's press release stated.

In Pennsylvania, lottery proceeds go to programs assisting the state's older residents, including senior centers, prescription assistance, transportation, property tax and rental rebates, and care services

ABC News contributed to this report.
