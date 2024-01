The current jackpot is worth an estimated $262 million.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Friday night's Mega Millions massive jackpot had no winners.

But, there was one ticket sold in New Jersey worth $1 million.

Mega Millions officials have not yet said where exactly the winning ticket was sold in the Garden State.

So, state residents should be sure to check their tickets!

The next drawing takes place on Tuesday night.

The current jackpot is worth an estimated $262 million.