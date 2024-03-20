Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Philadelphia for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three-time Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced her 'Hot Girl Summer Tour,' where she will perform in 31 cities around world, including Philadelphia.
Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center on May 22, 2024.
Other notable U.S. stops on her tour include the United Center in Chicago, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.
Internationally, the rapper is set to perform in London, Paris, and Amsterdam among many other stops.
Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will accompany Megan Thee Stallion during the domestic leg of the tour, according to officials.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, March 20.
May 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
May 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
May 24 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival*
May 28 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
May 30 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
Jun 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Jun 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 6 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jun 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Jun 10 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Jun 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Jun 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Jun 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Jun 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*
Jun 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Jun 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Jun 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Jun 22 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jul 4 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Jul 5 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Jul 7 - Paris, FR - Zenith
Jul 10 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Jul 11 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
Jul 14 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Jul 16 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Jul 17 - London, UK - The O2
Jul 27 - Washington DC - Broccoli City Festival*
* indicates festival performance