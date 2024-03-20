Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Philadelphia for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Philadelphia for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Philadelphia for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Philadelphia for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Philadelphia for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three-time Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced her 'Hot Girl Summer Tour,' where she will perform in 31 cities around world, including Philadelphia.

Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center on May 22, 2024.

Other notable U.S. stops on her tour include the United Center in Chicago, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

Internationally, the rapper is set to perform in London, Paris, and Amsterdam among many other stops.

Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will accompany Megan Thee Stallion during the domestic leg of the tour, according to officials.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, March 20.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES:

May 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

May 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

May 24 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

May 30 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Jun 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Jun 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 6 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jun 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Jun 10 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Jun 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Jun 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Jun 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Jun 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Jun 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Jun 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Jun 22 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jul 4 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Jul 5 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Jul 7 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Jul 10 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Jul 16 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Jul 17 - London, UK - The O2

Jul 27 - Washington DC - Broccoli City Festival*

* indicates festival performance