Perfect weather for Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore

What a beautiful day! @6abc pic.twitter.com/xmKW39CaTn — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) May 29, 2022

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- You couldn't have asked for a better day at the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend."A lot of family fun for everyone, you can't go wrong coming to Ocean City," said Alex Grumer of Warrington.A sea of umbrellas could be seen along the beach Sunday afternoon."It's packed and the weather is beautiful down here," said Heather Piccinetti who traveled from Lancaster.It was the perfect day to play in the sand, splash around in the chilly but bearable ocean, or even break a sweat playing catch.