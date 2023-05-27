Memorial Day weekend: How much are you paying for this year's cookout?

The annual rite of passage of cookouts on Memorial Day weekend might be pricier than last year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual rite of passage of cookouts on Memorial Day weekend might be pricier than last year.

6abc's Data Team found that burger lovers will be happy since ground beef is down 3.1%, but the other cookout staples like hot dogs, potato chips and ice cream have all gone up in price since this time last year.

Here's a look at some of the numbers:

Ground beef: $5.41 per lb., down $0.17 (-3.1%)

Hot dogs: $3.81 per lb., up $1.41 (37.1%)

Potato chips: $5.60 per 16 oz., up $1.02 (18.2%)

Ice cream, prepackaged, bulk: $5.13 per gallon, up $0.82 (16.0%)

Calvin Hardnett and his longtime friends met up in Fairmount Park Friday evening and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.

"It's very high. I got a pack of hot dogs, it was $19 and I couldn't believe it!" said Hardnett. "Some of us bring different things and it makes it a lot easier on your pockets when everyone contributes."

Gloria Warren was at the City Avenue ACME getting ready for the weekend's festivities and said she found the prices to be reasonable.

"It's chicken, 25 pieces of fried and 25 pieces of grilled. so I don't have to do all of that work," said Warren.

Everyone agreed that getting everyone together is priceless.

"Having family together, especially after the pandemic, I'm excited to see everybody," said Warren.