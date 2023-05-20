Jersey shore businesses prepare for Memorial Day

Hiring still seems to be a hurdle for a number of businesses that saw major issues during and after the pandemic.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and businesses at the Jersey shore are ready.

At Marty's on the Ocean City boardwalk, owner Marty Saul said they've been unwrapping merchandise and setting up displays for weeks.

"We have a couple hundred different items in here, and we've been doing it since 1980. So we sort of know what we're doing," joked Saul.

At Clancy's by The Sea on the boardwalk, they need a staff of at least 80 people. So far they only have about 30 hires. This weekend is all about teaching new staff.

"Basically, working through all the new servers, getting them all trained. It's basically the slow before the rush to get everything in order for what you need or don't have yet," said Joan Taormina, a manager at Clancy's.

Expect to see more enforcement this summer in area shore towns following ruckus nights with unaccompanied minors.

Sea Isle City's new curfew is now in effect through September 15. Juveniles aren't allowed out past 10 p.m. without a parent - unless they're going home from work or an organized activity.

Earlier this week, Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio said minors will be given two warnings, and then they can be brought to the police station and a parent will be called.

Also in Sea Isle City, a new backpack ban is now in effect from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the summer on the promenade and beach. The ban was issued after authorities say alcohol and weapons were found in some bags in previous years.

In Ocean City, a new local ordinance allows police to take teens in and call a parent or guardian for breaching the peace - things like breaking curfew, being too loud, or vandalism.

Last year many shore police departments pointed to juvenile justice reforms at the state level, which they said left them powerless against rowdy groups of teens.

Officials are hoping these local ordinances will make a difference.