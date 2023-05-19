New ordinances at Jersey shore towns take aim at teen trouble

Last year many shore police departments pointed to juvenile justice reforms at the state level, which they said left them powerless against rowdy groups of teens.

Sea Isle City's new curfew is now in effect through September 15.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While officials at the Jersey shore are hoping for a fun and safe summer, they're also hoping for less trouble from teens late at night.

Last year authorities say hundreds of teens would gather on boardwalks and promenades, sometimes being destructive and loud.

"A lot of it is, 'Oh not my kids, they don't do that.' Well, yeah they do," said Russell Harris, a frequent visitor.

Juveniles aren't allowed out past 10 p.m. without a parent unless they're going home from work or an organized activity.

"If juveniles are with their parents they can stay out as late as they want. But if they're out causing trouble, the parents have to be held accountable for it," said Stan Kiska, manager at Island Breeze Casino on the promenade.

Earlier this week, Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio said minors will be given two warnings, and then they can be brought to the police station and a parent will be called.

"We're only going to use it if the police absolutely need to use this ordinance," said Desiderio.

Some think the new curfew is too strict.

Brooke Halak thinks law-abiding teens should be allowed to hang out as she did in Sea Isle City when she was younger.

"If you're drinking underage or you're destroying public property, there should be consequences. But just hanging out walking down the promenade, that shouldn't be a problem," said Halak.

Also in Sea Isle City, a new backpack ban is now in effect from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the summer on the promenade and beach. The ban was issued after authorities say alcohol and weapons were found in some bags in previous years.

In Ocean City, a new local ordinance allows police to take teens in and call a parent or guardian for breaching the peace - things like breaking curfew, being too loud, or vandalism.

Last year many shore police departments pointed to juvenile justice reforms at the state level, which they said left them powerless against rowdy groups of teens.

Officials are hoping these local ordinances will make a difference.

"Last year you would just get a warning and kids would almost like not listen to the police because they knew they had no power," said 18-year-old Teya McConnaha. "But now since the police can take them, it's almost like scaring them just a little bit."