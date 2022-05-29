community journalist

NJ Gold Star Mother remembers fallen son at Memorial Day service

By
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "It's a very difficult weekend for me, as it is for thousands and thousands of families who have lost a loved one while serving the military," said Melinda Kane.

Kane, a Camden County Commissioner and Gold Star Mother, was among those who presented a beautiful Memorial Day Service at Veterans Island located within Cooper River Park.

Kane's oldest son, Jeremy, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 at the age of 22. Through all the challenges, her family has not allowed his legacy to fade.

"Coming to events like this brings me a sense of community, that we are not alone," said Kane. "That there are others who truly understand and give thanks to Jeremy and men like him and women like him who have served and sacrificed."

The Cherry Hill Color Guard and FW Grigg American Legion Post 68 attended the event, which was organized by The Camden County Board of Commissioners and Office of Veterans Affairs. The annual service saw virtual iterations during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it much more special to gather in-person amidst the waving flags and gentle waters.

The keynote speaker was Retired U.S. Navy Captain Louis Cavaliere, Vice Chair of the Chapel of Four Chaplains. He spent time at the podium urging others to help veterans while remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"For many people, it's the beginning of summer. For many people, it's the beach, and those are all good things," he said. "But all of us have to remember that the reason why we can do all those neat things is because of the sacrifice of those who have gone before us."

To learn more about Memorial Day events in Camden County, visit their website.

