2 men wanted for murder arrested by SWAT team at Atlantic City Airbnb

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men wanted in connection with a murder last month in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania were arrested Thursday night inside an Airbnb in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to investigators.

Cody Reed, 23, of Norristown, and Marquise Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, were being sought on first-degree murder charges in the killing of Daquan Tucker on March 3.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Reed was arrested without incident at about 5:15 p.m. at the Airbnb on North Rhode Island Avenue. Johnson was not at the apartment at the time.

Johnson returned to the Airbnb at about 7:30 p.m. and barricaded himself inside, officials said. The standoff ended at 11:14 p.m., when the Atlantic City SWAT entered the apartment and found him hiding inside a washing machine. He was then taken into custody.

Tucker's body was found by a bicyclist along the Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton Twp. on the morning of March 3.

Investigators say Tucker went to Reed's home around 7 p.m. on March 2, and the three men walked toward the Schuylkill River Trail.

The D.A.'s office said Tucker, Reed and Johnson, all of whom knew each other, then went on the trail where Tucker was shot multiple times.

Reed and Johnson are charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and other crimes.

The men are awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County and will then be arraigned.