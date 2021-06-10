Pedestrian struck and killed by Camden County patrol officer

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County patrol officer struck a pedestrian in Woodlynne on Wednesday night.It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Mt. Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue.Authorities said the officer pulled over after striking the female victim and radioed for assistance.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.Her name has not been released by police as they work to notify next of kin."It was like a boom- like I thought it was maybe like another automobile or maybe something fell off a freight truck, but it was pretty loud," said one neighbor who came running to see what the noise was.The Action Cam was there as the vehicle, with visible front-end damage, was being towed.Action News is told the officer was not responding to a call when it happened, and that preliminarily, investigators do not think he was on the phone.The New Jersey Attorney General's Office and New Jersey State Police are assisting with the investigation.People who live nearby called this a dangerous stretch of road."Unfortunately, it's not enough lighting in this area for people to be able to see you, for pedestrians to walk across the street if you don't have anything bright you are going to get hit," said a neighbor.The road was closed for hours for the investigation; it was opened before 5 a.m. Thursday.