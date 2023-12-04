WATCH LIVE

Hollywood crash: Ferrari registered to Michael B. Jordan crashes in California, DMV records show

Los Angeles police did not confirm if actor was in vehicle

Monday, December 4, 2023 1:52PM
Ferrari registered to Michael B. Jordan crashes in Hollywood
A Ferrari registered to actor Michael B. Jordan crashed into another vehicle in Hollywood, according to DMV records.

LOS ANGELES -- A Ferrari registered to actor Michael B. Jordan crashed into another vehicle in Hollywood, according to DMV records.

The collision happened around midnight Sunday on Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the blue Ferrari crashed into a parked car on the street. Police did not confirm if Jordan was the one driving or if he was even in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

