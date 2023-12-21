Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2022 Love Park carjacking

One victim identified Michael Boyer, in part, because he was shirtless during the carjacking.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday for a carjacking and police chase that happened last year.

In May 2022, 31-year-old Michael Boyer used a realistic-looking BB gun with a laser sight to carjack two men sitting in a vehicle next to Love Park.

Evidence presented at Boyer's trial showed that he told the two victims to leave the keys in the car and asked, "Do you want to get shot?" when one victim tried to grab a backpack.

One victim identified Boyer, in part, because he was shirtless during the carjacking. Boyer has a large tattoo reading "Uptown" on his chest.

Roughly 12 hours after the carjacking, police found Boyer and his accomplice driving the stolen vehicle in West Philadelphia.

When officers tried to stop them, the two men led police on a high-speed chase after striking a teenager on a bicycle.

Both men were arrested shortly after a foot chase following the crash.

"Today's sentencing sends a message to would-be carjackers and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to keeping our citizens safe," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero.

Boyer will serve 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.