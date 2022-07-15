Former Delaware police corporal sentenced for dragging teen girl

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A former New Castle County police corporal has been sentenced to one year probation.He pleaded guilty to repeatedly dragging a 16-year-old girl in police custody.A video from last August shows Michael Carnevale dragging the teenager by her arm to a holding cell after she went to the ground.A second video shows Carnevale doing it again, but this time the girl was handcuffed."Although I am disgusted that this incident took place, I am pleased that through the hard work of the Department of Justice - Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust and our internal investigators, Mr. Carnevale was held accountable for his actions," said Colonel Joseph Bloch, Chief of the New Castle County Division of Police.Police say Carnevale retired in October 2021, prior to his indictment.Carnevale has agreed to never seek employment or serve in a law enforcement capacity in the future.