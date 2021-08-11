Retired North Wildwood deputy chief detains suspect holding cashier in Tractor Supply store: Police

MIDDLE TWP. New Jersey (WPVI) -- A retired deputy chief came to the aid of a cashier who was in the hands of a kidnapping suspect in Cape May County, New Jersey, police say.It happened Sunday around 12:15 p.m. at the Tractor Supply Co. store on Route 9 in Rio Grande, Middletown Township.Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Clifford Kellogg of Erma, Lower Township, entered the cashier vestibule.He then grabbed the 25-year-old female cashier around her neck with his arm.Investigators say Kellogg dragged the cashier from the vestibule to the front of the store.Retired North Wildwood Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin Tolan was in the store at the time.Investigators say Tolan was able to detain the suspect as Middle Township police were called to the scene.The 25-year-old victim was able to break free from the suspect's grasp as officers arrived.As Kellogg was being placed under arrest, police say he began to resist, but officers were able to take him into custody.Two officers received minor injuries while placing him under arrest.Deputy Chief Tolan retired this past June from the North Wildwood Police Department.Tolan started in the department as a seasonal officer in 1983, entered the U.S. Marine Corps and then worked for the West Wildwood Police Department.He returned to the NWPD full-time in 1991.The North Wildwood Police Department shared their pride for Tolan on Facebook."Great job, Retired Deputy Chief Tolan!" the department said.Kellogg was charged with kidnapping, 2nd degree crime, aggravated assault, 2nd degree crime, resisting arrest, 3rd degree crime, and 2 counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, 3rd degree crime.He was to be held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.