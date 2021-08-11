arson

Suspect facing charges for setting fire at John's Roast Pork in South Philly

Firefighters arrived at John's Roast Pork on Snyder Avenue early Tuesday morning to find a pile of newspapers on fire.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing arson charges for setting a fire at a popular South Philadelphia sandwich shop.

Investigators say they received information that an individual matching the suspect's description was seen at Front and South streets around 3 p.m.

The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to Philadelphia police.

Owner John Bucci is the third generation running the family business. He says he never had any issues until the pandemic hit.

"These past two years, it's just been one thing after another. Last year I was assaulted by two homeless people, we've been broken into, it's just gotten ridiculous," said Bucci.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.



