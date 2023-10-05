WATCH LIVE

Wilmington, Delaware mayor announces he will not run for 3rd term next year

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, October 5, 2023 4:45AM
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced he will not be running for re-election next year.

Purzycki made the announcement on Wednesday.

He was elected to his first term in 2016, becoming Wilmington, Delaware's 57th mayor.

The city has a three-term limit for the position.

In a letter to his supporters, Purzycki thanked them for supporting his administration.

The 78-year-old also cited age as a factor in not seeking a third term.

"My difficulty in committing to another term that would begin 15 months from now is in continuing to undertake such a demanding job at the age of 78," the statement read.

